Pregnant woman shot in Dallas road rage incident gives birth; suspect at large

June 26 (UPI) — A pregnant woman who was critically injured in a Dallas road rage incident has given birth while the hunt for her attacker continues, police said Saturday.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. Friday in the southeast part of the city when a driver fired shots at another motorist after being cut off, hitting the back left door and a pregnant passenger in the front seat, WFAA-TV reported.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large, police told the broadcaster.

After the man driving the second car pulled into a gas station, Dallas Fire Rescue took his pregnant girlfriend to Baylor hospital in critical condition.

The girlfriend is still in critical condition, but she has delivered the baby who is “doing well,” police told the Dallas Morning News in an update Saturday afternoon.

Earlier this month, the Dallas Police’s Traffic Unit said it was on the lookout for aggressive drivers after a series of road rage shootings.

Road rage has been a growing problem nationwide over the last 12 years, according to the DPD website, which says research shows 38% of all road rage incidents occur during the summer.

Drivers are warned never to tailgate, let faster motorists pass and avoid honking horns when possible, among other basic road rage prevention tips, in the DPD advisory.