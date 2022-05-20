President Biden to sign baby formula bill into law Friday

May 19 (UPI) — President Joe Biden is expected to sign the Access to Baby Formula Act into law Friday, helping ensure access to infant formula amid the ongoing nationwide shortage.

“The Senate just passed the House-passed bill to address the baby formula shortage by helping parents who rely on the federal nutrition program WIC,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wrote on Twitter Thursday.

“The crisis has especially hurt parents and children in underserved communities — and this bill to help is on its way to @POTUS’s desk.”

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, is often referred to as WIC.

House Democrats introduced the bill Tuesday, and it was passed late Wednesday in a bipartisan 414-9 vote.

The legislation authorizes the Department of Agriculture to “waive certain requirements so that vulnerable families can continue purchasing safe infant formula with their WIC benefits during extenuating circumstances, such as a public health emergency or supply chain disruption,” reads a statement issued by the House Committee on Education and Labor.

“It’s rare that we have unanimity in the Senate on important measures, and I wish we had more. But this is one of those important issues, and I am glad we are acting with one voice,” Schumer said from the Senate floor.

“Almost half of all baby formula consumed in the U.S. is by WIC beneficiaries. Now millions of parents will have an easier time finding the baby formula they need.”