Prince Charles: COVID-19 is ‘strange,’ ‘frustrating’ and ‘distressing’

“Having recently gone through the process … I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” he said in the video from Clarence House, his London residence.

Charles immediately complied with government and medical guidelines after his diagnosis, to stay self-isolated for at least seven days. Wednesday, he said his health has improved in recent days.

“As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed,” he said.

“My wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness.”

Prince Charles expressed gratitude for the medical community and “wonderful neighbors, individuals and groups of volunteers” across Britain who are providing “ceaseless care” and attention to those at greatest risk.

“As a nation, we are faced by profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens,” he said. “None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us try and live with hope and with faith in ourselves in each other. Look forward to better times to come.”

Britain has almost 25,500 coronavirus cases so far and about 1,800 patients have died. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also has the virus and is running the government in quarantine conditions.

Buckingham Palace has said Queen Elizabeth II, who is 93 years old, is in good health.