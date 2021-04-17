Prince Philip laid to rest in St. George’s Chapel

April 17 (UPI) — Millions of people around the globe watched Saturday as Prince Philip, the longest-serving consort of a British monarch, was laid to rest at Windsor Castle in a small funeral limited by COVID-19 restrictions.

The funeral began around 9:30 a.m. EDT as the duke of Edinburgh’s coffin was taken from the private chapel at Windsor Castle to nearby St. George’s Chapel. The coffin, draped with Philip’s family crest, his Royal Navy cap and sword, and a bouquet of flowers, rode atop an open-bed Land Rover customized by the duke.

Members of the royal family walked in a procession after the coffin, including Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Prince William, Vice Adm. Sir Tim Laurence and others.

None of the royal family wore military uniform, a break from tradition.

Queen Elizabeth II, who was married to Prince Philip for more than 73 years, rode behind the coffin in a vehicle along with her lady-in-waiting.

The Band of the Grenadier Guards led the procession to the chapel.

Once at St. George’s, there was a national minute of silence followed by a private funeral service led by the archbishop of Canterbury. The service was limited to 30 people due to COVID-19 protocols.

Members of the royal family were spread out inside the chapel, married couples sitting together but well apart from others. The queen sat alone in the first pew, closest to the archbishop’s left.

The archbishop read a number of prayers and passages from the Bible, and a choir sang “Eternal Father Strong to Save,” “Jubilate in C” and “Melita,” among other hymns chosen by the duke.

Philip’s coffin was interred in the royal vault at the chapel, but will be relocated to the smaller vault of King George VI, the queen’s father, after she dies. Both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II will be buried with King George VI, his wife, Queen Elizabeth, and Princess Margaret.

Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle after spending weeks in London hospitals for an infection and an unspecified heart procedure.