Proud Boys supporter pleads guilty to threatening Sen. Raphael Warnock

Aug. 17 (UPI) — A New York City man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Sen. Raphael Warnock early this year immediately after he was elected and during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The man, Eduard Florea, pleaded guilty to the charge on Monday in federal court in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors said he was a supporter of the Proud Boys, a far-right militant group, and had made menacing threats online against the Democratic Warnock after he was elected in one of two Georgia runoffs on Jan. 5.

Florea, 41, also pleaded guilty to a weapons charge after federal agents discovered an arsenal including more than 1,000 rounds of illegal rifle ammunition in his home. The search was carried out on Jan. 12, six days after radical supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“With today’s guilty plea, Florea admits to threatening the life of a successful candidate for the U.S. Senate and to urging others to take up arms to unleash violence at the Capitol,” Jacquelyn Kasulis, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement Monday.

“This office is deeply committed to protecting our democratic institutions.”

The Justice Department noted several posts made by Florea online.

“Guns cleaned loaded … got a bunch of guys all armed and ready to deploy,” one post said.

Florea faces up to 15 years in prison and will be sentenced on Nov. 29.

More than 500 people have been arrested so far and face charges relating the the U.S. Capitol attack. Dozens have been tied to extremist groups like the Proud Boys, Oath Keeps and Three Percenters.