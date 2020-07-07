Publisher moves up release date of tell-all book by Trump’s niece to July 14

July 7 (UPI) — A book by President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, will be released two weeks ahead of its original scheduled release date, publisher Simon & Schuster announced Monday.

The publisher said that the book, titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How my Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” will be released on July 14, citing “high demand and extraordinary interest in this book.”

The book was originally scheduled to release on July 28 and had faced a legal challenge related to a non-disclosure agreement signed between the members of the Trump family barring them from writing about each other.

Last week, A New York State appellate judge ruled Simon & Schuster would be allowed to proceed with the release of the book, stating that the publisher was not party to the settlement agreement.

Simon & Schuster said last week that 75,000 copies of the book have already shipped ahead of the official publication date.

In a statement Monday, Chris Bastardi, a representative for Mary Trump, condemned the president for attempting to block the book’s release.

“The act by a sitting president to muzzle a private citizen is just the latest in a series of disturbing behaviors which have already destabilized a fractured nation in the face of a global pandemic,” Bastardi said. “If Mary cannot comment, one can only help but wonder: what is Donald Trump so afraid of?”

According to the publisher, the tell-all book will seek to describe “the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security and social fabric.”