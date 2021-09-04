‘QAnon shaman’ pleads guilty, faces four years in prison for Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Sept. 3 (UPI) — The accused U.S. Capitol rioter known as “QAnon shaman” accepted a plea deal with federal prosecutors on Friday in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 attack.

Jacob Chansley, whose face paint and horned helmet became one of the symbols of the attack, entered a guilty plea to one count of obstruction. The Phoenix man was charged with six counts, ranging from civil disorder to violent entry.

In May, District Judge Royce Lamberth ordered Chansley, who also goes by Jake Angeli, to undergo a psychological exam to see if he was competent to stand trial.

Chansley could face up to 51 months in prison, minus eight months already served, according to sentencing guidelines. He has been in custody since January.

Chansley is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 17.

Prosecutors have charged nearly 600 people from 44 states and Washington, D.C., with various federal crimes in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, which attempted to disrupt Congress’ certification of Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Chansley, who was seen howling inside the Capitol and bare-chested as rioters entered the area, has been the one of the highest-profile suspects.