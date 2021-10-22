Queen Elizabeth recuperating after overnight hospital stay

Oct. 22 (UPI) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was released Thursday after spending the night in a hospital for tests described as “preliminary investigations,” Buckingham Palace said.

The 95-year-old monarch was admitted to King Edward VII hospital in Marylebone after canceling a trip to Northern Ireland, reports The Sun. The hospital stay was her first in eight years and she was expected to recuperate this week.

The queen stayed at the hospital overnight because it was too late to be driven home, reports CBS News, citing an unnamed royal source.

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement circulating among media outlets.

The queen has kept a busy schedule with at least 15 other formal events scheduled in October, reports the BBC. On Tuesday, she was seen at the Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. She’s expected to attend the upcoming Glasgow COP26 climate change summit.

The queen has kept busy despite the death of her husband, Prince Philip, earlier this year. This year, Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 70th year as Britain’s monarch.