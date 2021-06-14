Race car plows into crowd injuring dozens in Texas

June 14 (UPI) — At least eight people were hospitalized, including three in critical condition, after a race car plowed into spectators at a racetrack in Texas, authorities said.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Fabens, near the U.S. Mexico border, when the vehicle veered off the mud track and into the stands.

“The preliminary investigation revealed one of the vehicles due to unknown reasons left the mud-track striking and breaking through a guard rail,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that it also hit three other vehicles.

After being briefed by El Paso Police Department Chief Tom Whitten, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said 29 people were injured in the crash, including three who were in critical condition, KIVA reported.

A total of eight people have been hospitalized, the sheriff’s office said.