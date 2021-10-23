Rep. Glenn Thompson positive for COVID-19, receiving treatment at Walter Reed

Oct. 23 (UPI) — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

His office made the announcement in a statement posted to the Republican’s Twitter account.

“Congressman Thompson on Friday afternoon began experiencing cold-like symptoms and was promptly tested for COVID-19,” the statement read.

“While he is vaccinated, the test came back positive. Out of an abundance of caution, he is being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He is in good spirits and further updates will be made available in the coming days.”

Former President Donald Trump also received treatment at Walter Reed hospital when he tested positive for the novel coronavirus a year ago.

Dozens of U.S. lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, including Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, and Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, R-La., both of whom died.