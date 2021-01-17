Rep. Lou Correa announces COVID-19 diagnosis

By
United Press International
-
Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., shown here with Rep. Val Demings, R-Fla., in December 2019, announced Saturday that he has contracted COVID-19. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Jan. 17 (UPI) — Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., announced Saturday that he has contracted COVID-19.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Correa wrote that he will self-quarantine and will abstain from attending President-elect Joe Biden‘s inauguration Wednesday.

