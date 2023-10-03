Rep. Matt Gaetz files motion to remove Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

Oct. 2 (UPI) — Far-right Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz on Monday moved to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his leadership post, following through on threats he made in the wake of GOP lawmakers’ recent chaotic attempts to prevent a government shutdown.

According to House rules, the Florida lawmaker’s motion must be voted on within the next two days.

On ABC’s Sunday news program This Week, Gaetz, a member of the far-right Freedom Caucus and vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, had said that he would bring a “motion to vacate” against McCarthy, criticizing how the speaker has handled budget fights.

According to a report by The Hill, McCarthy said Monday he enjoys “strong support” in the House and predicted he would “survive” any vote against him.