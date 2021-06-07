Rep. Mo Brooks served with lawsuit over Jan. 6 Capitol siege

June 7 (UPI) — Republican Rep. Mo Brooks was served with a federal lawsuit filed in March by Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, accusing him of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Brooks confirmed Sunday.

Brooks, the Republican House representative for Alabama, said via Twitter that the lawsuit had been served while accusing Swalwell, D-Calif., of trespassing to do so.

“Well, Swalwell FINALLY did his job, served complaint (on my WIFE),” he said. “HORRIBLE Swalwell’s team committed a CRIME by unlawfully sneaking INTO MY HOUSE & accosting my wife!”

Brooks did not elaborate on the alleged trespassing but said home security video will be downloaded Monday.

“Arrest warrant to be sought,” he said.

Philip Andonian, an attorney for Swalwell, denied the allegations to CNN.

“No one entered or even attempted to enter the Brooks’ house. That allegation is completely untrue. A process server lawfully served the papers on Mo Brooks’ wife, as the federal rules allow,” he said.

Andonian explained that they had tried to arrange a meeting of Brooks’ choosing to give him the papers, and the fact that the situation had come to serving the complaint at his house was his own fault.

“Instead of working things out like a civilized person, he engaged in a juvenile game on Twitter trolling over the past few days and continued to evade service,” he said. “He demanded that we serve him. We did just that.”

Over the weekend, Brooks via Twitter denied allegations he was evading the lawsuit, which he described as “frivolous” and a tactic for Swalwell to receive political publicity.

Swalwell filed the lawsuit in March, suing Brooks as well as former President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump, Jr. and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani for urging a crowd at Trump’s “Save America” rally near the White House Jan. 6 to march over to the Capitol and storm the building. The attack resulted in five deaths, including that of a Capitol Police officer.

The Justice Department has arrested and charged more than 450 people following the siege.

Trump was also impeached a second time for inciting the mob, charges that he was acquitted of during his impeachment trial.