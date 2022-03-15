Report: Minority juveniles incarcerated at higher rates than White peers

March 15 (UPI) — A Washington, D.C., incarceration watchdog called for Congress to set laws limiting what youths can be imprisoned for after examining the total number of juveniles being put behind bars, particularly for ethnic minorities.

The Sentencing Project said in its new report, “Too Many Locked Doors,” that the scope and impact of youth incarceration, particularly for minor crimes and misbehavior, is often understated and its impact downplayed.