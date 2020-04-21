Report: North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in extremely critical condition after surgery

PYONGYANG, North Korea, April 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is reported to be in extremely critical condition after undergoing surgery earlier this month.

News of Kim’s condition was first reported by CNN Monday night citing U.S. intelligence officials with direct knowledge of the situation.

Speculation about the dictator’s whereabouts began to stir after he was absent from the annual state celebration of his grandfather’s birthday on April 15.

According to CNN, he was last seen in public on April 11.

The White House has yet to comment on the development.

