Breaking: Iran fires ballistic missiles at Iraqi air bases housing U.S. troops

IRAQ, Jan. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily & UPI) — U.S. military officials are confirming reports that Iranian military forces have fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is claiming responsibility for the attack.

There are reports of casualties among Iraqi personnel at one of the bases. Video obtained by CNN shows multiple explosions striking one of the bases.

U.S. officials say the missiles were fired from inside Iran and aimed at facilities in Erbil and the al-Asad Air Base.

“The brave soldiers of IRGC’s aerospace unit have launched a successful attack with tens of ballistic missiles on Al Asad military base in the name of martyr Gen. Qasem Soleimani,” according to a statement by the Iranian military and shared by news site Axios. “… We warn all allied countries of the U.S. that if attacks are launched from bases in their countries on Iran, they will be a target of military retaliation.”

White House press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has released an initial statement:

“We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.”

Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman also released a statement, shared by ABC News, saying:

“In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners. These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region.

“As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region.”

The attack comes four days after Pres. Donald Trump ordered the drone attack that killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds military force. Soleimani was perhaps the most powerful figure in the Islamic Republic.