Reports: Jen Psaki in talks to take job with MSNBC

April 1 (UPI) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to depart the White House for a job with MSNBC in the near future, unnamed sources familiar with the plans said Friday.

Sources confirmed to Axios, the Los Angeles Times and CNN that Psaki hasn’t finalized a deal with the news network nor has she signed a contract.

Axios said Psaki is in talks to host a show for NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock, as well as appear on some MSNBC shows.

Psaki declined to confirm her plans during a White House press briefing Friday.

“I have nothing to confirm about my length of public service or planned service or anything about consideration about next plans,” she said.

Federal ethics laws prevent certain government employees publicly seeking a private sector position while still in office.