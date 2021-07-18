Reports of a shooting at Washington Nationals game sends fans, players running

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) – Video posted to social media shows fans and players running for safety and people clearing out of Nationals Park after a report of a shooting Saturday night in the middle of a baseball game.

A tweet form the Washington Nationals read “A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We’re working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available.”

Local media cited D.C. Metro Police as saying two people were shot near the major league baseball stadium. They are also reporting that while police have confirmed that there is an active investigation underway there is no ongoing threat at this time.

The game between the Nationals and the San Diego Padres was heading into the bottom of the sixth inning when the shooting was reported and the stadium was evacuated.

