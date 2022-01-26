Reports: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire

Jan. 26 (UPI) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire at the end of the current term.

Unnamed sources told NBC News, NPR and CNN that Breyer has decided to step down, giving President Joe Biden the opportunity to nominate his replacement.

Breyer does not plan to leave until a new nominee is confirmed to the nine-member court, CNN reported.

Breyer is 83, the court’s eldest member and one of three remaining liberal justices. He was appointed by President Bill Clinton and joined the court in 1994.

During his 2020 campaign, Biden pledged to nominate an African American woman to the Supreme Court if given a chance.