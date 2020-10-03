Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel tests positive for COVID-19

Oct. 2 (UPI) — Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at her home in Michigan, the party said Friday.

McDaniel tested positive Wednesday and had been experiencing mild symptoms.

The Republican Party chairwoman, who spent time with President Donald Trump a week ago, said nothing about her test but wished the president and first lady Melania Trump a quick recovery in a tweet.

The Trumps announced they had tested positive earlier Friday.

McDaniel, who lives in the Detroit suburb of Northville, has supported Trump’s response to the crisis and, like the president, has been criticized for downplaying the health threat.

“The president was calm and steady in a time of unrest and uncertainty,” McDaniel, the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said previously. “And I think history will look back on him well as to how he handled this pandemic.”