Rev. Jesse Jackson discharged from physical rehab facility

Sept. 23 (UPI) — Rev. Jesse Jackson was released Wednesday from a rehab facility where he received physical therapy for his Parkinson’s Disease after contracting COVID-19.

Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, were hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Aug. 21 after they both tested positive for COVID-19

He was released about a week later as his symptoms began to subside and was transferred to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to receive physical therapy for his Parkinson’s Disease, according to his foundation the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

The organization also said the couple have recovered from COVID-19.

Jesse Jackson was fully vaccinated against the virus but Jacqueline Jackson was not.

“Both my parents are ever so thankful for all of the prayers, cards and calls they have received during this very trying period of their lives,” their son Jonathan Jackson said in a statement.

“We know it is a miracle that both of our parents are COVID-19 survivors and we thank God for his healing. We also pray for the millions of people who have been infected with this virus and pray they too will also overcome.”