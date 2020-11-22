RNC, Michigan GOP ask state canvassing board to wait to certify election results

United Press International
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel gavels the call-to-order at the opening of the first day of the Republican National Convention on Monday, August 24, 2020, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The four-day event will start with 336 delegates gathering to nominate President Donald Trump for a second term. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI

Nov. 21 (UPI) — The heads of the Michigan Republican Party and the Republican National Committee issued a joint statement Saturday asking the state’s canvassing board to delay certification of the 2020 presidential election.

In the letter, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and Michigan Republican Chair Laura Cox suggested the board adjourn for 14 days for a “full audit and investigation” before certifying the state’s election results.

Prior to the letter’s release, Michigan’s Democratic secretary of state tweeted that an audit could not be conducted until after the election is certified.

On Friday, following a two-hour meeting with President Donald Trump, State Senate Republican leader Mike Shirkey and state House Speaker Lee Chatfield said they did not find evidence that would change the outcome of the election — and that they had used the meeting to ask the President for funding to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

President-elect Joe Biden won Michigan by about 150,000 votes.

The state, one of a handful where President Donald Trump has filed legal challenges, is scheduled to certify election results Monday.

