Ron Paul ‘doing fine’ after medical episode on live stream

Sept. 26 (UPI) — Former Rep. Ron Paul said he’s “doing fine” after having what appeared to be a medical episode while participating in a live stream earlier Friday.

The 85-year-old tweeted an update on his condition, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital giving a thumbs-up.

“I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern,” his message read.

The libertarian and three-time presidential candidate was participating in his weekly “Liberty Report” live stream on YouTube when he began slurring his words and stuttering. The video has since been removed from his YouTube page.

Ron Paul’s son, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., also responded to the incident on Twitter.

“Thank God, Dad is doing well. Thank you for all your prayers today,” he said.