Russian actress, director enter space station to film movie

Oct. 5 (UPI) — A Russian actor, director and cosmonaut entered the International Space Station Tuesday, where they will stay nearly two weeks to film the first full-length movie shot in space.

The newcomers came aboard the space station just after 11 a.m. EDT. Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, who piloted the Soyuz spacecraft, entered first, followed by actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko.

The entry occurred 260 miles over the Atlantic Ocean.

“I’m still, I still feel that it’s all a dream,” Shipenko said after entering the space station, according to a translator. “Yes, it is almost impossible to believe that this actually all came to reality. I also feel like I’m still dreaming.”

Russia’s Roscosmos space agency launched the crew on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on schedule at 4:55 a.m. EDT Tuesday. It docked at the space station at 8:22 a.m.