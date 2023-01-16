Russian missile hits Dnipro apartment block, kills at least 29

Jan. 15 (UPI) — The death toll from a Russian strike on an apartment block in the south-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro overnight Saturday reached 29, Ukrainian officials said Sunday.

Also, at least 73 people were injured, including 30 still in a hospital, Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, CNN reported in a post on his official Telegram page.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 43 people remain missing as of Sunday afternoon while emergency crews managed to rescue 39 from the rubble in a Telephah post reported by the Guardian. He said 13 children were among the people injured in the attack.

Ukraine State Emergency Service set up four tents for its crew and two more for volunteers, Zelensky said.

The Russian missile strike sent volunteers and rescue crews scrambling to save lives.

Officials said the Dnipro attack, which is 300 miles southeast of Kyiv, is the latest example of Moscow’s focus on civilian targets in their 11-month invasion of Ukraine. Rescuers said a 27-year-old woman was pulled from the rubble, and is in intensive care.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said the strike left some 400 people left homeless in the attack.

“We are fighting for every person, every life,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a nightly news address after the attack.

Officials said on Sunday that missiles and explosions were heard across Ukraine, including Lviv in the west, Kharkiv in the northeast, Zaporizhzhia in the southeast and Myokaliv in the south.

Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv at about 6 a.m. local time. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said strikes hit the city’s east bank, where several power facilities were located, but it was unclear if the rockets hit their targets.

The latest attacks placed much of Ukraine again under an emergency blackout after missiles hit power infrastructure in several cities.

The president said 72 apartments were destroyed and more than 230 apartments damaged in the strikes.

The Russian missile fired was a Kh-22, the same type that hit a shopping mall in central Ukraine last summer, the Ukrainian Air Force said.