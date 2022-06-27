Russian victory in Ukraine would be ‘absolutely catastrophic,’ Boris Johnson warns

June 26 (UPI) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday warned that a Russian victory in Ukraine would be “absolutely catastrophic” for the world.

Johnson made his comments to CNN’s Jake Tapper after he was asked to address Western feelings of fatigue around the war in Ukraine.

“I would just say to people in the United States that this is something that America historically does and has to do, and that is to step up for peace and freedom and democracy,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that letting Russian President Vladimir Putin conquer and sizable parts of an independent sovereign nation “which is what he is poised to do” would have “consequences for the world are absolutely catastrophic.”

He added that allowing Putin to seize parts of Ukraine legitimizes “further acquisition” of former parts of the Soviet Union by violence and “aggression in other parts of the world” like Taiwan.

“The United States came in twice in the last century as the arsenal of democracy and what Joe Biden is currently spending $46 billion to help Ukraine, I would argue that is a price worth paying for democracy and freedom,” Johnson said.

“What I’m saying is, sometimes America is asked by the world to step up and getting back to your last question, I think America is the last best hope at peace and freedom.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also commented on the war in Ukraine in an appearance on CNN on Sunday, according to a transcript provided by the State Department, and said that Putin has “already failed” with his strategic objective of quickly ending Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“That has failed, and a sovereign, independent Ukraine is going to be around a lot longer than Vladimir Putin is on the scene,” Blinken said.

“Meanwhile, there is a tactical, ferocious battle going on in eastern Ukraine with the Russian aggression, with Ukrainian forces pushing back, and that line has shifted.”

Biden on Sunday held a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of a summit with the leaders of the Group of Seven in which the two leaders “underlined their commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“The leaders also discussed efforts to alleviate the impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine on global food and energy security,” according to a White House readout of the meeting.

“The president welcomed Germany’s historic commitment to significantly boost defense spending and meet its NATO commitments, which will strengthen the Alliance’s long-term deterrence and defense posture.”

Russia on Sunday fired missiles on Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, for the first time in weeks as fighting continues into its fifth month.