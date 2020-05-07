Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

May 7 (UPI) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is “doing well” back at home after doctors released her from the hospital Wednesday following gallbladder treatment, the high court said.

The court said Ginsburg is “glad to be home” after one day at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

She underwent non-surgical treatment there for a benign gallbladder condition. Outpatient tests determined she had a gallstone that migrated to her cystic duck, blocking it and causing an infection.

She’ll have to return for followup treatment for the condition.

Ginsburg, 87, was hospitalized in November after being admitted for chills and a fever. She was previously treated for a tumor on her pancreas in August and has been treated for colon and pancreatic cancer in the past.

The Supreme Court said she heard oral arguments on a case by phone from the hospital Wednesday morning.

Daniel Uria contributed to this report.