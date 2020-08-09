Salmonella outbreak linked to onions sickens hundreds more

Aug. 8 (UPI) — An outbreak of salmonella linked to onions has sickened hundreds more people in dozens of states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The onions has caused illnesses in 640 people, 85 of whom required hospitalization, in 43 states. That number has increased from less than 400 last week.

The CDC said the infections were traced to onions from Thomson International Inc. in Bakersfield, Calif. Originally blamed on just red onions, the company also has recalled yellow and white onions.

Other companies that use the produce in prepared foods have also recalled their products, including pasta and chicken salad sold by Taylor Farms, and diced onion and mirepoix sold by Marketside.

Thomson International onions are sold at various stores, including Kroger, Publix and Giant Eagle. The affected produce may not carry a label indicating their origin, so the Food and Drug Administration is recommending that consumers throw away any onions of unknown origin.

Salmonella infection can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In serious cases, the bacteria can cause arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.