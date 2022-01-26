San Jose becomes first U.S. city to require gun owners to carry liability insurance

Jan. 26 (UPI) — City councilors in San Jose, Calif., passed a measure late Tuesday that requires all firearm owners within the city limits to buy liability insurance — a gun control measure that’s believed to be the first of its kind in the United States.

The ordinance mandates liability insurance, and a separate regulation orders all gun owners in San Jose to pay a $25 annual fee that will go toward violence prevention efforts.

Advocates, including San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, say that the measures will incentivize safe firearm ownership and provide services and resources for people who are most affected by gun violence.

“The point is we can reduce a lot of harm and tragedy and pain, even if we’re not going to magically make a gun fall out of the hands of the crook,” Liccardo said, according to the Mercury News.

“Thank you to my council colleagues who continue to show their commitment to reducing gun violence and its devastation in our community,” he added in a tweet.