Saudi Arabia sentences five to death for murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi

RIYAHD, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 23, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Prosecutors in Saudi Arabia say five people have been sentenced to death for their roles in the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Word of the sentences was released during a Monday press conference.

Khashoggi, 59, a long time critic of the Saudi government, was reportedly killed October 2, 2018 after arriving at the Saud consulate in Istanbul, Turkey where he had hoped to pick up a marriage license.

An investigation by the Turks maintained Khashoggi had been suffocated and dismembered inside the consulate by men with ties to the Saudi intelligence service.

CIA investigators said the murder was engineered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, an allegation which he has denied.

Saudi prosecutors said at least 10 other defendants were released due to a lack of evidence, including ex-royal court advisor Saud al-Qahtani.

Three other suspects were found guilty and sentenced to terms totaling 24 years.