Schumer punts Yellen confirmation as treasury secretary to Monday

By
United Press International
-
Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellen is seen Wednesday while attending the inauguration of President Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Jan. 23 (UPI) — Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Friday that the full chamber will consider Janet Yellen‘s nomination to be treasury secretary Monday.

The move came after the Senate Committee on Finance voted 26-0 to send Yellen’s nomination to the full Senate for consideration. Schumer initially indicated the chamber would vote on her confirmation Friday, but the process was delayed.

