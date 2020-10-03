Secret Service prepares to sweep of Kingsbury Hall prior to Wednesday’s vice presidential debate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The United States Secret Service is asking all University of Utah students, faculty members, staffers, contractors and vendors to leave all doors, draws, cabinets and labs unlocked beginning in Tuesday evening in preparation for Vice Presidential debate, which is set for Wednesday evening in Kingsbury Hall.

An intensive security sweep will begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The actual debate will be broadcast from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Vice President Mike Pence will debate with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, the running mate of former Vice President Joe Biden. Susan Page, of USA Today, will moderate the only planned debate between the Pence and Harris.

“Security sweeps will begin on Oct. 6 at 9 p.m.,” the Secret Service statement says. “Everyone within the perimeter who is not assisting with the sweeps or securing the perimeter is asked to leave the area by 8 p.m.”

The statement also shared the following details: