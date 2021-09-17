Security fencing returns to U.S. Capitol ahead of far-right rally this weekend

Sept. 17 (UPI) — Security fencing has returned to the U.S. Capitol ahead of a planned rally in Washington, D.C., this weekend by far-right activists sympathetic to the hundreds of people who are being prosecuted for participating in the Jan. 6 attack.

Authorities began putting up the fencing late Wednesday to secure the Capitol complex ahead of the “Justice for J6” rally on Thursday.

The security fencing is similar to the barricades that were erected after the Capitol was attacked on Jan. 6 by radical supporters of former President Donald Trump. Many of the rioters broke into the building to disrupt Congress’ certification of Joe Biden as president-elect and winner of the election last fall.

The fencing remained for several months before it was finally removed in July.

U.S. Capitol Police said Monday that the fencing would return over concerns about Saturday’s rally.

Organizers for the rally have said its purpose is to support the hundreds of people who were arrested and charged for the January attack.

Some in the law enforcement community have expressed concern that members of far-right radical groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys might again show up and become violent.

A group called Look Ahead America is planning the rally and says it will be a peaceful protest at Union Square Plaza near the Capitol at noon.

“Be respectful to our security team and law enforcement,” the group wrote in a statement on its website. “Do not wear or bring political, candidate, or another organization’s paraphernalia. This includes clothing or banners supportive of President Trump or President Biden.

“Do wear your red, white and blue and bring your American flag and signs to show your support of the J6 prisoners.”

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said his officers are “closely monitoring” the rally and making plans based on the information they receive.

“After Jan. 6, we made department-wide changes to the way we gather and share intelligence internally and externally,” Manger said, according to ABC News.

“I am confident the work we are doing now will make sure our officers have what they need to keep everyone safe.”