Sen. Chuck Grassley tests positive for COVID-19

Nov. 18 (UPI) — Sen. Chuck Grassley, of Iowa, has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.

The Republican learned of his diagnosis while he was already in quarantine after being exposed to the virus.

“I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers & look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon,” Grassley tweeted.

Grassley is the sixth U.S. senator to test positive for the novel coronavirus. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., had the virus in March; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., in August; and Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., in October. Twenty-one members of the U.S. House of Representatives also have tested positive.

At 87, Grassley is at high risk for experiencing severe complications from COVID-19. People who are 85 or older account for 32.3% of all U.S. COVID-19 deaths, the most of all age groups, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Because he was in quarantine, Grassley was unable to participate in voting for President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Federal Reserve — Judy Shelton.