Sen. David Perdue to quarantine following exposure to COVID-19

Jan. 1 (UPI) — Georgia Sen. David Perdue on Thursday announced he will quarantine following exposure to a person infected by COVID-19 amid a runoff race to defend his seat.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Perdue’s campaign said he came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement added that Perdue and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign and that they both tested negative on Thursday but will quarantine following his doctor’s recommendations and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler face Democratic challenges from Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively, that could shift the balance of the House to a 50-50 split if they lose their seats.

Perdue secured only a 1.8% lead over Ossoff in last month’s general elections, necessitating a runoff as neither candidate secured a majority.

The runoff is set to take place on Jan. 5 but early voting has already begun.