Sen. Mark Warner tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case

Jan. 26 (UPI) — Sen. Mark Warner has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the Virginia Democrat’s office said the senator, who is vaccinated against the virus, tested positive for a breakthrough case and will be working from home in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“He is glad that he has been vaccinated and boosted, and at this time his symptoms are extremely mild,” the statement read.

Warner joins various other lawmakers that have tested positive for breakthrough COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, including Sens. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, as well as Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Capitol physician Brian Monahan said earlier this month that the seven-day average positivity rate in the U.S Capitol had risen from less than 1% to more than 13% with the majority of cases reported among vaccinated individuals.

Monahan also encouraged lawmakers and staff to wear KN95 or N95 masks while in the Capitol to provide the best protection against the highly transmissible Omicron variant.