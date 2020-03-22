Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for COVID-19

KENTUCKY, March 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Sunday became the first U.S. senator known to test positive for COVID-19.

A tweet sent from Paul’s twitter account Sunday at 11:45 a.m. said: “Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

A follow-up tweet said: “He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul.”

Paul is the third member of Congress to announce a positive test for coronavirus, following Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah.