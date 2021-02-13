Senate votes to award officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal

Feb. 13 (UPI) — The Senate on Friday voted unanimously to award Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal for his actions to protect lawmakers and others in the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack.

The Senate gave Goodman a standing ovation after Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called on the chamber to vote in favor of the honor.

“In the weeks after the attack on January the sixth, the world learned about the incredible bravery of officer Goodman on that fateful day,” Schumer said. “I think we can all agree that Eugene Goodman deserves the highest honor Congress can bestow.”

Goodman earned praise from lawmakers in the days following the attack at the Capitol after a viral video of his actions was posted online by HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic.

The video showed Goodman standing alone against a mob of dozens of Trump supporters who breached a police barrier and entered the Capitol seeking to disrupt the certification of the Electoral College votes.

While standing steps away from a door leading to the Senate chamber, Goodman can be seen provoking a member of the mob, getting the man to follow him down hallways until he meets up with other law enforcement officers.

New footage shown this week during the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump showed that Goodman also assisted Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, redirecting him down a hallway after the lawmaker unknowingly headed toward the mob.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said Friday that Goodman “defended our democracy and saved the lives of senators and staff” with his actions Jan. 6.

“He is wholly deserving of the highest civilian honor bestowed by Congress, and I’m glad the Senate acted quickly on our legislation to recognize the quick thinking and bravery of this great Marylander with a Congressional Gold Medal.”

The House must also vote on the measure.