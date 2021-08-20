Sens. Angus King, Roger Wicker, John Hickenlooper test positive for COVID-19

Aug. 20 (UPI) — Three U.S. senators tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday as cases of the virus continue to surge throughout the nation amid the presence of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Sens. Angus King, I-Maine; Roger Wicker, R-Miss.; and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., announced separately Thursday that they had each tested positive for COVID-19 despite all three being fully vaccinated against the virus.

King said he was tested Thursday morning as a precaution after feeling “mildly feverish” on Wednesday and announced he had begun to quarantine at his home and informed those he’d been in contact with to get tested after learning of the positive result.

“While I am not feeling great, I’m definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine,” King wrote.

Phillip Waller, a spokesman for Wicker, announced the senator tested positive Thursday morning experiencing mild symptoms.

He added Wicker was in “good health and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician” while isolating and notifying those he had been in contact with.

Hickenlooper also said in a statement that he had tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms but was “feeling much better” while in isolation.

“I’m grateful for the vaccine (and the scientists behind it) for limiting my symptoms and allowing us to continue our work for Colorado,” he said. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, don’t wait for the virus — get the shot today, and a booster when it’s available too.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 51.1% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated while 60.2% have received at least one dose and 62% of adults have completed their vaccine sequence while 72.5% have at least begun.

Among 169 million fully vaccinated Americans the CDC has reported 8,054 so-called “breakthrough” infections that have resulted in hospitalization or death.