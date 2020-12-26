Shemar Moore says he has COVID-19

Dec. 25 (UPI) — Shemar Moore said on Instagram Thursday he has COVID-19 and the actor reassured his fans he’d get through it.

“I have COVID! Just found out moments ago,” the 50-year-old S.W.A.T. actor and former Criminal Minds star said in an Instagram post early Thursday. “I am going to stay wrapping presents . . . Yes. I have been tested and told that I have COVID!”

Moore also said in the post that when he became ill, he believed he had food poisoning and had “chills and aches,” throughout the day, but he “still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose.”

“I feel fine now,” he said. “But I have to be responsible! My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best.”

In February, Moore announced the death of his mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, at age 76, who suffered “heart issues” and was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999, in an Instagram post, and who he described as his “best friend.”

“My last year and a half has not been the best,” Moore said in his post Thursday. “But I will be okay! This is a hard time for all of us . . . the world! But I believe in the sun shining through the rain! Stay safe and appreciate everything and everybody you have and had! Much love!”

A few days before the post announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis, the actor posted a photo of a Christmas tree on Instagram, wishing friends and family a happy holiday.

“Covid sucks! But be merry anyway! 2020 is about to be in the rear view mirror,” the post read.

Several other celebrities have also recently announced they have COVID-19. Among them, Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, 35, who won this season’s Dancing with the Stars, and Jason Tartick, 34, who was eliminated as a contestant on the Bachelorette, but later reunited with and started dating Bristowe.

The couple tested positive for COVID-19 after having a friend visit before the holidays, who had tested negative for COVID-19 four days in a row prior to going there, but they found out the next day the friend tested positive the day she came over, according to Bristowe’s Instagram post Thursday.

“Unfortunately, this is our Christmas card this year. We have Covid,” Bristowe posted on Instagram, adding a crying emoji. “Jason and I had been trying to quarantine before seeing family. We thought we were making a responsible decision to have one person over, who had been tested daily for work.”

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres announced she had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.