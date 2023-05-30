Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire

May 29 (UPI) — A Florida man was arrested after allegedly dousing another man with gasoline at a Tampa service station and lighting him on fire, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office charged Earl Hargrove Jr., 34, with aggravated battery great bodily harm and attempted murder in the first degree in the wake of Sunday’s incident.

“A verbal argument should never escalate to this level of violence,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

Deputies said two men, including one believed to be Hargrove, got into a verbal altercation at the Mobil gas station in Tampa. They said evidence shows that Hargrove then purchased a small amount of gasoline, poured it on the victim and lit him on fire.

The victim, whose name was not released as of Monday, remained in critical condition at Tampa General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Chronister said.

“This suspect’s behavior is not only deplorable but will never be tolerated in our community,” he asserted. “The suspect in this case, is currently behind bars while we wait in anticipation for justice to be served.”