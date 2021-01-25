Six dead, including unborn child, in Indianapolis ‘mass murder’

Jan. 24 (UPI) — At least six people, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child, were killed and a juvenile was hospitalized after a shooting at a home in Indianapolis on Sunday.

The victims were pronounced dead after being found at a home in Indianapolis in what police described as the most significant mass shooting the city has experienced in more than a decade.

“What we saw this morning was a different kind of evil,” Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor said. “I’m angry that the perpetrators felt they had the right to commit this senseless act in our community. It has to stop. Our community doesn’t deserve this.”

Police initially responded to reports of a juvenile injured by a gunshot. He was taken to Riley Children’s Hospital in critical condition and police said he is expected to survive.

Upon further investigation, police were dispatched to a home blocks away where the six victims were found dead.

It is believed the juvenile was injured in the same shooting and Taylor said the incident is believed to have been a targeted incident potentially involving multiple shooters.

Authorities said there were nearly a half dozen shootings throughout the city in a span of less than five hours and that a total of seven people were hospitalized in addition to the six found dead in the home.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said both local police and federal authorities are investigating the case.

“What happened this morning was not a simple act of gun violence,” he said. “What happened this morning was a mass murder.”