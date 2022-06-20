Six hospitalized after NYC yellow cab jumps curb in Manhattan

June 20 (UPI) — Six people were injured Monday afternoon after a cab jumped a curb and struck a cyclist and multiple pedestrians in New York City.

New York City Police Department Deputy Chief John Chell said in a press conference that a yellow cab was turning left on 29th and Broadway in Midtown Manhattan at around 1 p.m. when it struck a cyclist.

Following the initial collision, the cab slowed down and mounted a curb at which point Chell said the driver sped up and struck two women on the sidewalk and pinned them to a wall.

A total of six people, including the driver were hospitalized. Three were in critical condition and the other three were non-critical, Chell said.

Following the crash, Chell said more than a dozen bystanders worked together to lift the cab off of the women.

“A remarkable scene took place,” he said. “About 15 to 20 New Yorkers attempted to pick this cab off these women.”

The cab driver was evaluated and released from the hospital, CBS News reported.

Police said the crash appeared to have been accidental but the highway investigation team will launch a probe into the incident.