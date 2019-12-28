Six of 7 bodies on crashed Hawaii helicopter found

Dec. 28 (UPI) —

The helicopter, owned by Safari Helicopters, appeared to have crashed near Nualolo on Kauai on Thursday. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Board are investigating the accident.

Kauai Fire Department Battalion Chief Solomon Kanoho said a pathologist would identify the bodies. He said a family of four and another family of two were on board during the crash but declined to give other details.

“There are no indications of survivors,” Kanoho said.

Rescuers discovered helicopter wreckage in a remote area of Kokee. Dan Dennison of the Department of Land and Natural Resources said the helicopter was probably returning from a Na Pali Coast tour when it crashed at the top of the mountain.

The Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu participated in the search.

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said residents are “heartbroken” about the crash and offered condolences to the families of those affected by the incident.

Others suggested that something must be done about helicopter safety in Hawaii. The state has experienced 14 fatal helicopter crashes since 2000, resulting in 44 deaths, not including the current incident.

“We know that the tour helicopter and small aircraft industry itself is completely incapable of self-regulation,” Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, said in a statement Friday. “In our Hawaii alone, the industry, while stridently arguing that it is safe and sensitive to neighborhoods, has in fact ignored any sensible safety improvements ….”