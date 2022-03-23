Six Oklahoma high school girls killed in crash with semi-truck

March 23 (UPI) — Six high school girls were killed in a crash involving a semi-truck, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that six students at Tishomingo High School died after their car collided with a semi-truck shortly after noon on Tuesday.

An OHP official told KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City that the car the girls were in was at a stop sign and the truck was traveling south on U.S. Route 377.

“We don’t know the full nature or details of what caused the crash, only that the car at some point was at this stop sign and that in the following moments the semi hit them,” the official said. “When we got to the scene you could see the car about 100 feet or so from the intersection completely totaled.”

Tishomingo High School Superintendent Bobby Waitman sent a letter to parents and community members confirming students from the school were killed in the crash.

“We feel it is imperative that we inform you that our district has suffered a great loss today involving high school students,” Waitman wrote. “Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff. We have counselors available to students presently. We also have space prepared at Tishomingo High School with counselors available through the evening.”

Waitman added that school would be in session on Wednesday but the “focus will be the emotional well-being of our students.”