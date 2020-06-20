Six Trump campaign staffers working on advance team at Tulsa rally test positive for COVID-19

TULSA, Oklahoma, June 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) – Six Trump campaign staffers working as part of an advance team at the Tulsa rally have tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the event.

According to a statement by Trump campaign communications director, Tim Murtaugh:

“Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before events. Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented. No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials. As previously announced, all rally attendees are given temperature checks before going through security, at which point they are given wristbands, facemasks and hand sanitizer.

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Tulsa Saturday awaiting the first mass campaign rally since widespread pandemic lockdowns were ordered across the U.S.

The Trump campaign did not identify the staffers or comment on their conditions.