Soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI with children in car

April 2 (UPI) — Hope Solo, the retired soccer star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, has been arrested in North Carolina and charged with driving while impaired with her two children in her car.

Solo, 40, was arrested in Winston-Salem on Thursday and charged with impaired driving, child abuse and resisting arrest, the Winston-Salem Police Department told WGHP.

Court documents obtained by the outlet show that Solo was arrested after she was spotted by a bystander “passed out behind the wheel” in the parking lot of a business for more than an hour with the engine running and her two children in the back seat.

She was released from the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center and has had her license revoked, according to WGHP.

Her arrest was confirmed by her attorney Rich Nichols in a statement posted to the former athlete’s Twitter account. Nichols said that Solo can’t speak about the situation on his advice.

“She wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges,” the statement reads.

Solo, who served as goalkeeper for the U.S. women’s national team from 2000 to 2016, won gold medals at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and the 2012 Olympics in London. She also served as goalkeeper when the United States won the FIFA Women’s World Cup championship in 2015.

She has been married to former Seattle Seahawks tight end Jerramy Stevens since 2012 and the couple’s two children, who are twins, were born in March 2020.

Stevens was arrested in November 2012 and charged with assault after police in Seattle were called to her home and found Solo with a contusion on her arm and her brother Marcus Solo had a black eye. However, charges against Stevens were later dropped.

Solo was then arrested in 2014 for allegedly hitting her half-sister and nephew, who suffered visible injuries, at her home outside Seattle and charged with two counts of domestic violence assault.

During her arrest, Solo allegedly spewed profanity at cops, according to a police report obtained by ESPN in 2015.

“You’re such a [expletive], you’re scared of me because you know that if the handcuffs were off I’d kick your ass,” Solo allegedly said.

Charges against Solo were eventually dismissed in January 2015 after a lack of support from the two alleged victims, but prosecutors appealed to have them reinstated. The charges were dismissed again in 2018 because the prosecution witnesses did not want to testify.

In January 2015, Solo was temporarily suspended from U.S. Soccer after she reportedly did not cooperate with police when Stevens was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Los Angeles.

Solo is scheduled to be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas, in May.