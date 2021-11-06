Sotheby’s puts Macklowe collection on display in NYC ahead of auction

Nov. 6 (UPI) — Artworks from the famed Macklowe collection expected to fetch a combined $400 million went on display Friday in New York City.

The collection of art owned by real estate mogul Harry Macklowe and his ex-wife, Linda Macklowe, will hit the auction block in two sales. The first will take place Nov. 15 at Sotheby’s New York City location, with the second following in May.

The collection includes 65 artworks from some of the most recognizable names in modern and contemporary art, including Andy Warhol, Alberto Giacometti, Mark Rothko, Jeff Koons, Gerhard Richter and Cy Twombly.

“This collection was assembled with an unparalleled eye for several decades,” Sotheby’s CEO Charles Stewart said during a news conference announcing the auction in September. “It will make history as one of the defining moments of the art market.

The collection is being sold as part of a court order in the divorce proceedings between the Macklowes, who were unable to agree on valuations for the pieces.

Thirty-five lots from the collection went on view ahead of the November auction. Among those, the Alberto Giacometti’s sculpture “Le Nez” is expected to fetch up to $90 million and Mark Rothko’s “No. 7“ is estimated to fetch up to $90 million.

Sotheby’s also put on view other artworks going under the hammer this month, including Frida Kahlo’s self portrait titled “Diego y yo“ and Claude Monet‘s “Coin du basin aux nymphéas“.