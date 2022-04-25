South Carolina police officer killed in shooting; suspect dead after standoff

April 24 (UPI) — A police officer was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning and the suspect also killed himself, police said.

Cayce Police Officer Roy Andrew Barr, 28, was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance in the city at around 2:48 a.m. after the suspect opened fire, Police Chief Chris Cowan said in a press conference Sunday.

“Our hearts are breaking in Cayce. Officer Drew Barr has been an important part of the Cayce family since 2016,” Cayce Mayor Elise Partin said in a news conference. “All of our Cayce officers, our Cayce team and our Cayce citizens mourn with Officer Barr’s family.”

Police identified Austin Henderson, 36, as the other person who died at the scene.

Cowan said Henderson killed himself after a seven-hour negotiation and the coroner’s office confirmed the cause of death.

Barr joined the Cayce Police Department in 2016 and was promoted to the k-9 division in 2020. He worked with a dog named, Molly, that performs tracking and narcotics functions.

“He loved his dog, Molly, and he loved his job. He loved being a K-9 officer, and he was good at it,” Cowan said.

Barr was previously shot during a car chase with a suspect in May 2017, shortly after he joined the force.

Before joining the police force he was a captain with the Monetta Volunteer Fire Department.

“You were a great friend to all who had the privilege to know you,” the Cayce Fire Department said.