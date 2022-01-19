SpaceX launches 2,000th Starlink satellite from Florida

Only 1,741 of the broadband Internet communications satellites were still in orbit before the launch, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter.

That means about 252 of the spacecraft have already deorbited and burned up in the atmosphere, according to calculations by Harvard University astronomer Jonathan McDowell.

The first-stage rocket booster on Tuesday’s launch has been used nine times before, six of which were also Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.

SpaceX successfully recovered the booster after launch on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean, making it the second such booster to be flown and recovered 10 times.